There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
iBrands Corporation is a holding and branding company that acquires and operates niche market brands with its market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. The business partnerships throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, South America, and Europe provide its brands many markets to expand into and produce high growth rates.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iBrands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iBrands (IBRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iBrands (OTCEM: IBRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iBrands's (IBRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iBrands.

Q

What is the target price for iBrands (IBRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iBrands

Q

Current Stock Price for iBrands (IBRC)?

A

The stock price for iBrands (OTCEM: IBRC) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 19:27:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iBrands (IBRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iBrands.

Q

When is iBrands (OTCEM:IBRC) reporting earnings?

A

iBrands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iBrands (IBRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iBrands.

Q

What sector and industry does iBrands (IBRC) operate in?

A

iBrands is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.