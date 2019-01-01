QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.07 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
22K/29.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
6.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
97.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
iMining Technologies Inc is engaged in cryptocurrency and blockchain space by mining cryptocurrencies and providing infrastructure and power to its colocation clients. The company aims to give investors exposure to the digital currency revolution and blockchain space.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iMining Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iMining Technologies (IBKKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iMining Technologies (OTCPK: IBKKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iMining Technologies's (IBKKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iMining Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for iMining Technologies (IBKKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iMining Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for iMining Technologies (IBKKF)?

A

The stock price for iMining Technologies (OTCPK: IBKKF) is $0.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:22:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iMining Technologies (IBKKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iMining Technologies.

Q

When is iMining Technologies (OTCPK:IBKKF) reporting earnings?

A

iMining Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iMining Technologies (IBKKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iMining Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does iMining Technologies (IBKKF) operate in?

A

iMining Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.