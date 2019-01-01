|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ibstock (OTCGM: IBJHF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ibstock.
There is no analysis for Ibstock
The stock price for Ibstock (OTCGM: IBJHF) is $2.612168 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 16:53:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ibstock.
Ibstock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ibstock.
Ibstock is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.