Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/33.7K
Div / Yield
0.06/2.18%
52 Wk
2.61 - 3.18
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
20
Open
-
P/E
24.03
Shares
409.6M
Outstanding
Ibstock PLC is a manufacturer of building products with a varied range of clay and concrete products. Its product range includes clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete products and concrete rail products. The company's operating segment includes UK Clay and UK Concrete. It generates maximum revenue from the UK Clay segment.

Ibstock Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ibstock (IBJHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ibstock (OTCGM: IBJHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ibstock's (IBJHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ibstock.

Q

What is the target price for Ibstock (IBJHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ibstock

Q

Current Stock Price for Ibstock (IBJHF)?

A

The stock price for Ibstock (OTCGM: IBJHF) is $2.612168 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 16:53:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ibstock (IBJHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ibstock.

Q

When is Ibstock (OTCGM:IBJHF) reporting earnings?

A

Ibstock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ibstock (IBJHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ibstock.

Q

What sector and industry does Ibstock (IBJHF) operate in?

A

Ibstock is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.