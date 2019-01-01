Insurance Australia Group is the largest domestic general insurer by gross written premium operating in Australia and New Zealand. The key general insurance markets in which IAG operates are home and contents, motor vehicle and compulsory third-party, and short-tail commercial. IAG sells insurance under several brands, including NRMA, CGU, SGIO, SGIC, WFI, and Swann in Australia, and NZI, State, AMI, and Lumley in New Zealand.