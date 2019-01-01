|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS: HYXU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF.
There is no analysis for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF
The stock price for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS: HYXU) is $50.288 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:34:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 1, 2015.
iShares International High Yield Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF.
iShares International High Yield Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.