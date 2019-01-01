QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Hollywood Studios International is an entertainment holding company with subsidiaries and divisions in the production, distribution and talent management industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hollywood Studios Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hollywood Studios (HYWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hollywood Studios (OTCEM: HYWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hollywood Studios's (HYWS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hollywood Studios.

Q

What is the target price for Hollywood Studios (HYWS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hollywood Studios

Q

Current Stock Price for Hollywood Studios (HYWS)?

A

The stock price for Hollywood Studios (OTCEM: HYWS) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 19:12:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hollywood Studios (HYWS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hollywood Studios.

Q

When is Hollywood Studios (OTCEM:HYWS) reporting earnings?

A

Hollywood Studios does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hollywood Studios (HYWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hollywood Studios.

Q

What sector and industry does Hollywood Studios (HYWS) operate in?

A

Hollywood Studios is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.