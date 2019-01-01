Hypebeast Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Digital media and E-commerce. It generates maximum revenue from Digital media. The digital media segment is engaged in the provision of advertising spaces, provision of services for creative agency projects and publication of magazines. The E-commerce segment is involved in the operation of an online retail platform for the sale of third-party branded clothing, shoes and accessories, and commission fee from consignment sales. Geographically, it has a presence in the United States; Hong Kong; China, and Other Countries.