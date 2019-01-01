QQQ
Howden Joinery Group is a U.K.-based company that manufactures, sources, and sells kitchen and joinery products. The company has operations in the U.K., France, Belgium, Amsterdam, and Hamburg, Germany. Howden Joinery generates the majority of its revenue from the U.K. The firm caters primarily to small, local homebuilders. The company's products are divided among its kitchen collection, which includes kitchen accessories and cabinets; the appliance collection, which includes ovens, refrigeration, dishwashers, and laundry; the doors and joinery collection, which includes internal, external, and sliding doors and frames; the hardware collection, which includes door handles and accessories; the flooring collection; and the bathroom cabinet collection.

Howden Joinery Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Howden Joinery Group (HWDJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCPK: HWDJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Howden Joinery Group's (HWDJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Howden Joinery Group.

Q

What is the target price for Howden Joinery Group (HWDJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Howden Joinery Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Howden Joinery Group (HWDJF)?

A

The stock price for Howden Joinery Group (OTCPK: HWDJF) is $10 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:37:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Howden Joinery Group (HWDJF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 25, 2018.

Q

When is Howden Joinery Group (OTCPK:HWDJF) reporting earnings?

A

Howden Joinery Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Howden Joinery Group (HWDJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Howden Joinery Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Howden Joinery Group (HWDJF) operate in?

A

Howden Joinery Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.