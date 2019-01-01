QQQ
Husqvarna AB makes outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company operates three business segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna segment generates most of the group's revenue. It manufactures and sells outdoor products such as chainsaws, trimmers, mowers, and park and garden care. The other segments offer garden watering and hand tools, as well as professional equipment and diamond tools for cutting and drilling in concrete, stone, and asphalt. Products are sold under the Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah, and Diamant Boart brands. The company's largest end markets are North America and Europe.

Husqvarna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Husqvarna (HUSQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Husqvarna (OTCPK: HUSQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Husqvarna's (HUSQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Husqvarna.

Q

What is the target price for Husqvarna (HUSQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Husqvarna

Q

Current Stock Price for Husqvarna (HUSQF)?

A

The stock price for Husqvarna (OTCPK: HUSQF) is $12.7755 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:46:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Husqvarna (HUSQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Husqvarna.

Q

When is Husqvarna (OTCPK:HUSQF) reporting earnings?

A

Husqvarna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Husqvarna (HUSQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Husqvarna.

Q

What sector and industry does Husqvarna (HUSQF) operate in?

A

Husqvarna is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.