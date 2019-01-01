QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/15.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
20.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
291.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nicola Mining Inc is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. Its projects include Merritt Mill and Tailing Facility, New Craigmont property, Treasure Mountain property, and Sand and Gravel property.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nicola Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nicola Mining (HUSIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nicola Mining (OTCQB: HUSIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nicola Mining's (HUSIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nicola Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Nicola Mining (HUSIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nicola Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Nicola Mining (HUSIF)?

A

The stock price for Nicola Mining (OTCQB: HUSIF) is $0.071 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nicola Mining (HUSIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nicola Mining.

Q

When is Nicola Mining (OTCQB:HUSIF) reporting earnings?

A

Nicola Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nicola Mining (HUSIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nicola Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Nicola Mining (HUSIF) operate in?

A

Nicola Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.