Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.35/3.71%
52 Wk
9.19 - 11.55
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
16.84
Open
-
P/E
9.59
EPS
6.77
Shares
762M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hulic Co Ltd engages in real estate leasing of office buildings, residential properties, retail properties, hotels, and other properties across Tokyo. Although leasing is the core business, the company also operates a reconstruction business, development business, and investment business. Hulic's office buildings consist primarily of medium-sized offices and are constructed with quake-damping technology to ensure reliability and safety. Office buildings constitute nearly half of Hulic's portfolio. Aside from leasing condominiums, residential properties include housing built exclusively for the elderly. The group traditionally has staked its real estate business on accessibility by placing properties near stations and in metropolitan areas.

Hulic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hulic (HULCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hulic (OTCGM: HULCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hulic's (HULCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hulic.

Q

What is the target price for Hulic (HULCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hulic

Q

Current Stock Price for Hulic (HULCF)?

A

The stock price for Hulic (OTCGM: HULCF) is $9.4 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:45:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hulic (HULCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hulic.

Q

When is Hulic (OTCGM:HULCF) reporting earnings?

A

Hulic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hulic (HULCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hulic.

Q

What sector and industry does Hulic (HULCF) operate in?

A

Hulic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.