Hulic Co Ltd engages in real estate leasing of office buildings, residential properties, retail properties, hotels, and other properties across Tokyo. Although leasing is the core business, the company also operates a reconstruction business, development business, and investment business. Hulic's office buildings consist primarily of medium-sized offices and are constructed with quake-damping technology to ensure reliability and safety. Office buildings constitute nearly half of Hulic's portfolio. Aside from leasing condominiums, residential properties include housing built exclusively for the elderly. The group traditionally has staked its real estate business on accessibility by placing properties near stations and in metropolitan areas.