Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.99/3.45%
52 Wk
28.74 - 127.28
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
41.69
Open
-
P/E
11.98
Shares
64.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Huabao International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its segments are Flavours and fragrances, Tobacco raw materials, aroma raw materials, and Condiment. The company generates maximum revenue from Flavours and fragrances segment. Its Flavours and fragrances segment includes research and development, production and sale of flavours and fragrances products.

Huabao Intl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUIHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huabao Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: HUIHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huabao Intl Hldgs's (HUIHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huabao Intl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUIHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huabao Intl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUIHY)?

A

The stock price for Huabao Intl Hldgs (OTCPK: HUIHY) is $28.74 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUIHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 22, 2013.

Q

When is Huabao Intl Hldgs (OTCPK:HUIHY) reporting earnings?

A

Huabao Intl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUIHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huabao Intl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Huabao Intl Hldgs (HUIHY) operate in?

A

Huabao Intl Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.