There is no Press for this Ticker
Huobi Technology Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its operating segments include Contract manufacturing, Provision of technology solution services and Virtual asset ecosystem. The contract manufacturing segment includes the manufacturing of power-related electrical & electronic products on OEM and electronic manufacturing services(EMS). Some of its products are Chargers, Solenoid coils, LED lighting, and others. The firm is also expanding its business into technology solutions with an emphasis on blockchain applications. Its geographical segments include The People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Rest of Europe, Japan, and others.

Huobi Technology Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huobi Technology Holdings (HUBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huobi Technology Holdings (OTCPK: HUBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huobi Technology Holdings's (HUBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huobi Technology Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Huobi Technology Holdings (HUBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huobi Technology Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Huobi Technology Holdings (HUBIF)?

A

The stock price for Huobi Technology Holdings (OTCPK: HUBIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huobi Technology Holdings (HUBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huobi Technology Holdings.

Q

When is Huobi Technology Holdings (OTCPK:HUBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Huobi Technology Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huobi Technology Holdings (HUBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huobi Technology Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Huobi Technology Holdings (HUBIF) operate in?

A

Huobi Technology Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.