Huobi Technology Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its operating segments include Contract manufacturing, Provision of technology solution services and Virtual asset ecosystem. The contract manufacturing segment includes the manufacturing of power-related electrical & electronic products on OEM and electronic manufacturing services(EMS). Some of its products are Chargers, Solenoid coils, LED lighting, and others. The firm is also expanding its business into technology solutions with an emphasis on blockchain applications. Its geographical segments include The People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Rest of Europe, Japan, and others.