Helios Towers PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in providing telecommunications towers and infrastructure. It offers tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security and power management. The company's geographical operating segment includes Ghana; Tanzania; DRC; and Congo Brazzaville. It generates maximum revenue from the Tanzania segment. The solutions offered by the company include Colocation, Build-to-suit, In-building solutions, and Managed Services.