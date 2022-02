Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc is a major pharmaceutical products manufacturer in Japan. The company collaborates with its subsidiaries and associates in operating its business across two segments, The Medical and Related Product segment and the Others segment. The Medical segment represents the company's foremost revenue generating operations. It markets drugs under the Salanpas, Salonsip, Lifecella, Mohrus and Keplat brands, which mainly serve topical medication needs with pain relief creams, gels, sprays, lotions and ointments. The Others segment refers to its miscellaneous businesses such as cable television broadcasting, internet connection, packing materials and insurance. Apart from its primary market in Japan, Hisamitsu has a reach across other regions like North America.