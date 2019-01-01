QQQ
Heartsoft Inc is engaged in developing & licensing gaming software.

Heartsoft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heartsoft (HTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heartsoft (OTCEM: HTSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Heartsoft's (HTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heartsoft.

Q

What is the target price for Heartsoft (HTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Heartsoft

Q

Current Stock Price for Heartsoft (HTSF)?

A

The stock price for Heartsoft (OTCEM: HTSF) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:32:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heartsoft (HTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heartsoft.

Q

When is Heartsoft (OTCEM:HTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Heartsoft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Heartsoft (HTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heartsoft.

Q

What sector and industry does Heartsoft (HTSF) operate in?

A

Heartsoft is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.