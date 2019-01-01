ñol

Fusion Fuel Green
(NASDAQ:HTOO)
$7.12
-0.23[-3.13%]
At close: Sep 2
$7.12
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low7.1 - 7.4752 Week High/Low4.48 - 10.83Open / Close7.47 / 7.12Float / Outstanding7.9M / 13.1M
Vol / Avg.24.3K / 44KMkt Cap93.4MP/E4.150d Avg. Price7.32
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS0Total Float8.1M

Fusion Fuel Green Stock (NASDAQ:HTOO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Fusion Fuel Green reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Sep 8

EPS Estimate

$-0.530

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Fusion Fuel Green using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Fusion Fuel Green Questions & Answers

Q
When is Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) reporting earnings?
A

Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) is scheduled to report earnings on November 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.53.

Q
What were Fusion Fuel Green’s (NASDAQ:HTOO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

