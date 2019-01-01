Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green
Fusion Fuel Green Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting HTOO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 254.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Fusion Fuel Green initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fusion Fuel Green, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fusion Fuel Green was filed on June 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) is trading at is $7.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.