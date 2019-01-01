ñol

Fusion Fuel Green
(NASDAQ:HTOO)
$7.06
Last update: 2:24PM
Day High/Low7.02 - 7.12
52 Week High/Low4.48 - 10.83
Open / Close7.12 / -
Float / Outstanding7.9M / 13.1M
Vol / Avg.15.9K / 37.4K
Mkt Cap92.7M
P/E3.84
50d Avg. Price7.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float7.9M

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Fusion Fuel Green Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)?
A

The latest price target for Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting HTOO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 254.11% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Fusion Fuel Green initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fusion Fuel Green, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fusion Fuel Green was filed on June 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 8, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) is trading at is $7.06, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

