ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hangzhou Tigermed
(OTCPK:HTMDF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 872.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.6
Total Float-

Hangzhou Tigermed (OTC:HTMDF), Quotes and News Summary

Hangzhou Tigermed (OTC: HTMDF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 872.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.6
Total Float-
Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd is a China-based Contract Research Organization. The company's segment includes Clinical trial solutions and Clinical-related and laboratory services. It generates maximum revenue from the Clinical trial solutions segment. The company's offered services include bioanalytical, medical writing, biostatistics analysis, and medical imaging. The therapeutic areas of the company include Infections, Hematology, Cardiovascular, Endocrinology, Rheumatology, Nephrology, and Central Nervous System (CNS) among others.
Read More

Hangzhou Tigermed Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Hangzhou Tigermed (HTMDF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Hangzhou Tigermed (OTCPK: HTMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Hangzhou Tigermed's (HTMDF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Hangzhou Tigermed.

Q
What is the target price for Hangzhou Tigermed (HTMDF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Hangzhou Tigermed

Q
Current Stock Price for Hangzhou Tigermed (HTMDF)?
A

The stock price for Hangzhou Tigermed (OTCPK: HTMDF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Hangzhou Tigermed (HTMDF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hangzhou Tigermed.

Q
When is Hangzhou Tigermed (OTCPK:HTMDF) reporting earnings?
A

Hangzhou Tigermed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Hangzhou Tigermed (HTMDF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Hangzhou Tigermed.

Q
What sector and industry does Hangzhou Tigermed (HTMDF) operate in?
A

Hangzhou Tigermed is in the Healthcare sector and Diagnostics & Research industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.