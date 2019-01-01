Hangzhou Tigermed (OTC:HTMDF), Quotes and News Summary

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd is a China-based Contract Research Organization. The company's segment includes Clinical trial solutions and Clinical-related and laboratory services. It generates maximum revenue from the Clinical trial solutions segment. The company's offered services include bioanalytical, medical writing, biostatistics analysis, and medical imaging. The therapeutic areas of the company include Infections, Hematology, Cardiovascular, Endocrinology, Rheumatology, Nephrology, and Central Nervous System (CNS) among others.