Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., or HDS, manufactures and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers high-precision reduction gears (speed reducers) under the HarmonicDrive brand as well as other mechatronics products such as rotary actuators, linear actuators, and AC servo motors. The company also provides planetary-gear speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands. Its products are used in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and other high precision equipment. HDS was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.