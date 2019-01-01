QQQ
Harmonic Drive Systems Inc., or HDS, manufactures and sells precision control equipment and components worldwide. It offers high-precision reduction gears (speed reducers) under the HarmonicDrive brand as well as other mechatronics products such as rotary actuators, linear actuators, and AC servo motors. The company also provides planetary-gear speed reducers under the AccuDrive and Harmonic Planetary brands. Its products are used in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and other high precision equipment. HDS was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Harmonic Drive Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harmonic Drive Systems (HSYDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCGM: HSYDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Harmonic Drive Systems's (HSYDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harmonic Drive Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Harmonic Drive Systems (HSYDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harmonic Drive Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Harmonic Drive Systems (HSYDF)?

A

The stock price for Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCGM: HSYDF) is $42 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 15:36:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harmonic Drive Systems (HSYDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harmonic Drive Systems.

Q

When is Harmonic Drive Systems (OTCGM:HSYDF) reporting earnings?

A

Harmonic Drive Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harmonic Drive Systems (HSYDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harmonic Drive Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Harmonic Drive Systems (HSYDF) operate in?

A

Harmonic Drive Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.