Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting HSTO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.76% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Histogen maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Histogen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Histogen was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Histogen (HSTO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.40 to $1.50. The current price Histogen (HSTO) is trading at is $2.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
