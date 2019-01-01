Hang Seng Bank is a Hong Kong-based financial institution. Founded in 1933, the bank has a long history in Hong Kong and operates three main segments, consisting retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, and global banking and markets. The majority of the group's profit is generated in Hong Kong and mainland China. HSBC is a majority shareholder, with a 65% stake in Hang Seng Bank. The former acquired a 50% stake in 1965, and has subsequently increased its shareholding.