QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.3K
Div / Yield
0.92/4.37%
52 Wk
16.95 - 21.48
Mkt Cap
40.4B
Payout Ratio
67.4
Open
-
P/E
20.19
EPS
0
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hang Seng Bank is a Hong Kong-based financial institution. Founded in 1933, the bank has a long history in Hong Kong and operates three main segments, consisting retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, and global banking and markets. The majority of the group's profit is generated in Hong Kong and mainland China. HSBC is a majority shareholder, with a 65% stake in Hang Seng Bank. The former acquired a 50% stake in 1965, and has subsequently increased its shareholding.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hang Seng Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hang Seng Bank (HSNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCPK: HSNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hang Seng Bank's (HSNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hang Seng Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Hang Seng Bank (HSNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hang Seng Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Hang Seng Bank (HSNGF)?

A

The stock price for Hang Seng Bank (OTCPK: HSNGF) is $21.1125 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:47:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hang Seng Bank (HSNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hang Seng Bank.

Q

When is Hang Seng Bank (OTCPK:HSNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Hang Seng Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hang Seng Bank (HSNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hang Seng Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Hang Seng Bank (HSNGF) operate in?

A

Hang Seng Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.