Hoshizaki Corporation manufactures and sells commercial food service equipment globally. The company's main products are automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, hygiene control equipment, drink service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other commercial kitchen equipment. Its products are used in mainly restaurants, supermarkets, cafeterias, and the agro-fishery industry. The company was formerly known as Hoshizaki Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Hoshizaki Corporation in July 2016. Hoshizaki Corporation was founded in 1947 and its headquarters are in Toyoake (Aichi prefecture), Japan.