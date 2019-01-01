QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.6 - 26.37
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
40.58
Open
-
P/E
33.37
EPS
17.3
Shares
289.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Hoshizaki Corporation manufactures and sells commercial food service equipment globally. The company's main products are automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, hygiene control equipment, drink service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other commercial kitchen equipment. Its products are used in mainly restaurants, supermarkets, cafeterias, and the agro-fishery industry. The company was formerly known as Hoshizaki Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Hoshizaki Corporation in July 2016. Hoshizaki Corporation was founded in 1947 and its headquarters are in Toyoake (Aichi prefecture), Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hoshizaki Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hoshizaki (HSHZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hoshizaki (OTCPK: HSHZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hoshizaki's (HSHZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hoshizaki.

Q

What is the target price for Hoshizaki (HSHZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hoshizaki

Q

Current Stock Price for Hoshizaki (HSHZY)?

A

The stock price for Hoshizaki (OTCPK: HSHZY) is $18.6 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 18:53:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hoshizaki (HSHZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hoshizaki.

Q

When is Hoshizaki (OTCPK:HSHZY) reporting earnings?

A

Hoshizaki does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hoshizaki (HSHZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hoshizaki.

Q

What sector and industry does Hoshizaki (HSHZY) operate in?

A

Hoshizaki is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.