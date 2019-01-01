QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Helius Medical Technologies Inc is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The company's purpose is to develop, license or acquire unique and non-invasive technologies targeted at reducing symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. The company's first product, known as the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company derives its revenue from Product Sales, fees and; license sources.

Helius Medical Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helius Medical Tech (HSDTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helius Medical Tech (OTC: HSDTW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Helius Medical Tech's (HSDTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Helius Medical Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Helius Medical Tech (HSDTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Helius Medical Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Helius Medical Tech (HSDTW)?

A

The stock price for Helius Medical Tech (OTC: HSDTW) is $0.04 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:24:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helius Medical Tech (HSDTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helius Medical Tech.

Q

When is Helius Medical Tech (OTC:HSDTW) reporting earnings?

A

Helius Medical Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Helius Medical Tech (HSDTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helius Medical Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Helius Medical Tech (HSDTW) operate in?

A

Helius Medical Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.