QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.08 - 2.15
Vol / Avg.
28.7K/75.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.38 - 3.08
Mkt Cap
115.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.15
P/E
1.3
EPS
0.67
Shares
54.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Harbor Diversified Inc operates in the Airline business. It currently operates in one service line providing scheduled flight services. It generates revenue from the Available Seat Miles.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Harbor Diversified Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harbor Diversified (HRBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harbor Diversified (OTCPK: HRBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harbor Diversified's (HRBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harbor Diversified.

Q

What is the target price for Harbor Diversified (HRBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harbor Diversified

Q

Current Stock Price for Harbor Diversified (HRBR)?

A

The stock price for Harbor Diversified (OTCPK: HRBR) is $2.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:33:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harbor Diversified (HRBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Harbor Diversified.

Q

When is Harbor Diversified (OTCPK:HRBR) reporting earnings?

A

Harbor Diversified does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harbor Diversified (HRBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harbor Diversified.

Q

What sector and industry does Harbor Diversified (HRBR) operate in?

A

Harbor Diversified is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.