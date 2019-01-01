Hop-On Inc is an original design manufacturer and original equipment manufacturer and innovator of consumer and commercial electronics, based in the United States. It is engaged in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software and telecommunications hardware and services. The company products and service offerings include disposable cell phones, android phones, windows phones, networks, licensing, wireless infrastructure and electronic cigarette. Its markets include education, healthcare, automotive and transportation, energy, field service, industrial and infrastructure, B2B, consumer services, retail, and others.