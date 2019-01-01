QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Hop-On Inc is an original design manufacturer and original equipment manufacturer and innovator of consumer and commercial electronics, based in the United States. It is engaged in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software and telecommunications hardware and services. The company products and service offerings include disposable cell phones, android phones, windows phones, networks, licensing, wireless infrastructure and electronic cigarette. Its markets include education, healthcare, automotive and transportation, energy, field service, industrial and infrastructure, B2B, consumer services, retail, and others.

Hop-On Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hop-On (HPNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hop-On (OTCPK: HPNN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hop-On's (HPNN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hop-On.

Q

What is the target price for Hop-On (HPNN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hop-On

Q

Current Stock Price for Hop-On (HPNN)?

A

The stock price for Hop-On (OTCPK: HPNN) is $0.0022 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hop-On (HPNN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hop-On.

Q

When is Hop-On (OTCPK:HPNN) reporting earnings?

A

Hop-On does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hop-On (HPNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hop-On.

Q

What sector and industry does Hop-On (HPNN) operate in?

A

Hop-On is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.