Hamamatsu Photonics KK is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes optical components and devices for use in life science equipment and systems, drug discovery systems, and material evaluation systems. The firm operates in four segments: Electronic Tube segment, which manufactures photomultiplier tubes; Optical Semiconductor segment, which sells optical sensors and other semiconductor components; Image Measuring Equipment, which manufactures the equipment for various measurement systems; and Others, which includes the hospitality business.