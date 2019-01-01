QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
0.11/0.79%
52 Wk
13.52 - 15.16
Mkt Cap
8.4B
Payout Ratio
24.84
Open
-
P/E
32.43
EPS
13.88
Shares
619.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Hamamatsu Photonics KK is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes optical components and devices for use in life science equipment and systems, drug discovery systems, and material evaluation systems. The firm operates in four segments: Electronic Tube segment, which manufactures photomultiplier tubes; Optical Semiconductor segment, which sells optical sensors and other semiconductor components; Image Measuring Equipment, which manufactures the equipment for various measurement systems; and Others, which includes the hospitality business.

Hamamatsu Photonics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hamamatsu Photonics (HPHTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hamamatsu Photonics (OTCPK: HPHTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hamamatsu Photonics's (HPHTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hamamatsu Photonics.

Q

What is the target price for Hamamatsu Photonics (HPHTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hamamatsu Photonics

Q

Current Stock Price for Hamamatsu Photonics (HPHTY)?

A

The stock price for Hamamatsu Photonics (OTCPK: HPHTY) is $13.52 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hamamatsu Photonics (HPHTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hamamatsu Photonics.

Q

When is Hamamatsu Photonics (OTCPK:HPHTY) reporting earnings?

A

Hamamatsu Photonics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hamamatsu Photonics (HPHTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hamamatsu Photonics.

Q

What sector and industry does Hamamatsu Photonics (HPHTY) operate in?

A

Hamamatsu Photonics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.