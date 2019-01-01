Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC and its subsidiary is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases, like leukemia and lymphoma. The company's technologies aim to change the way in which bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell transplants are performed and improve their efficacy. Its two distinct products include an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning, the CDX bi-specific antibody, and a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplantation, the HuPHEC.