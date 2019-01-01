QQQ
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC and its subsidiary is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases, like leukemia and lymphoma. The company's technologies aim to change the way in which bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell transplants are performed and improve their efficacy. Its two distinct products include an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning, the CDX bi-specific antibody, and a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplantation, the HuPHEC.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (HOPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: HOPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals's (HOPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (HOPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (HOPHF)?

A

The stock price for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: HOPHF) is $0.0059 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 16:49:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (HOPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HOPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (HOPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (HOPHF) operate in?

A

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.