QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 11:47AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Holobeam Inc is a United States based company engaged in the rental and development of real estate properties in New Jersey.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Holobeam Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Holobeam (HOOB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Holobeam (OTCEM: HOOB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Holobeam's (HOOB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Holobeam.

Q

What is the target price for Holobeam (HOOB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Holobeam

Q

Current Stock Price for Holobeam (HOOB)?

A

The stock price for Holobeam (OTCEM: HOOB) is $32.7 last updated Today at 3:23:14 PM.

Q

Does Holobeam (HOOB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Holobeam.

Q

When is Holobeam (OTCEM:HOOB) reporting earnings?

A

Holobeam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Holobeam (HOOB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Holobeam.

Q

What sector and industry does Holobeam (HOOB) operate in?

A

Holobeam is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.