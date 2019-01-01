ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hong Kong and China Gas
(OTCPK:HOKCF)
1.17
0.0504[4.50%]
At close: Jun 3
1.2131
0.0431[3.69%]
After Hours: 8:55AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.15 - 1.17
52 Week High/Low0 - 1.8
Open / Close1.15 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 18.7B
Vol / Avg.1.7K / 42.6K
Mkt Cap21.8B
P/E32.66
50d Avg. Price1.14
Div / Yield0.04/4.01%
Payout Ratio130.11
EPS-
Total Float-

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTC:HOKCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hong Kong and China Gas reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hong Kong and China Gas using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hong Kong and China Gas Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCPK:HOKCF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hong Kong and China Gas

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCPK:HOKCF)?
A

There are no earnings for Hong Kong and China Gas

Q
What were Hong Kong and China Gas’s (OTCPK:HOKCF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hong Kong and China Gas

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.