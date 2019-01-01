QQQ
Range
1.48 - 1.48
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/15.1K
Div / Yield
0.05/3.04%
52 Wk
0 - 1.85
Mkt Cap
27.6B
Payout Ratio
85.24
Open
1.48
P/E
28.59
Shares
18.7B
Outstanding
Founded in 1862, Hong Kong and China Gas, or HKCG, is the oldest public utility company in Hong Kong. The company's core business comprises production and distribution of town gas in Hong Kong, with a monopoly on distribution and retail. In the mainland, the company has a gas distribution business with 267 projects across 26 provinces. HKCG is also investing in water, upstream gas, and new energies. The business mix is approximately 90% gas utilities and 10% new energy. HKCG also holds a 15.8% stake in International Financial Center, a Grade A office building in the Hong Kong central business district.

Hong Kong and China Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCPK: HOKCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hong Kong and China Gas's (HOKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hong Kong and China Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hong Kong and China Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCF)?

A

The stock price for Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCPK: HOKCF) is $1.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:04:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 11, 2003.

Q

When is Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCPK:HOKCF) reporting earnings?

A

Hong Kong and China Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hong Kong and China Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Hong Kong and China Gas (HOKCF) operate in?

A

Hong Kong and China Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.