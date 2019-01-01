QQQ
Hosiden Corp is a Japanese electronic parts and equipment manufacturer. The company offers its product through four segments, Electromechanical Components, Acoustic Components, Display Components, and Allied Equipment and Others. Its product portfolio includes connector, switch, acoustic parts, and touch panel that are also used in various electronic devices. It derives the majority of its revenues from its Electromechanical Components segment which mainly includes electrical parts.

Hosiden Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hosiden (HOIEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hosiden (OTCPK: HOIEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hosiden's (HOIEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hosiden.

Q

What is the target price for Hosiden (HOIEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hosiden

Q

Current Stock Price for Hosiden (HOIEF)?

A

The stock price for Hosiden (OTCPK: HOIEF) is $11.28 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 13:45:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hosiden (HOIEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hosiden.

Q

When is Hosiden (OTCPK:HOIEF) reporting earnings?

A

Hosiden does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hosiden (HOIEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hosiden.

Q

What sector and industry does Hosiden (HOIEF) operate in?

A

Hosiden is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.