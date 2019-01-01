QQQ
Hofseth BioCare ASA is a Norway based company engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of marine ingredients such as oil, calcium and protein products. It is also involved in cooperation, participation, and ownership in the businesses engaged in related activities. The group operates in the business segment of producing salmon oil, soluble protein, calcium, and nonwater soluble protein. The brands under the company are OmeGo, ProGo, and CalGo. The firm sells products to various segments of the human nutrition market such as sports nutrition, supplements, and health foods, as well as to the market within nutrition to pet and feed industry. It generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of salmon oil internationally.

Analyst Ratings

Hofseth BioCare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hofseth BioCare (HOFBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hofseth BioCare (OTCEM: HOFBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hofseth BioCare's (HOFBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hofseth BioCare.

Q

What is the target price for Hofseth BioCare (HOFBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hofseth BioCare

Q

Current Stock Price for Hofseth BioCare (HOFBF)?

A

The stock price for Hofseth BioCare (OTCEM: HOFBF) is $0.758 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 14:33:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hofseth BioCare (HOFBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hofseth BioCare.

Q

When is Hofseth BioCare (OTCEM:HOFBF) reporting earnings?

A

Hofseth BioCare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hofseth BioCare (HOFBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hofseth BioCare.

Q

What sector and industry does Hofseth BioCare (HOFBF) operate in?

A

Hofseth BioCare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.