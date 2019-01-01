Hofseth BioCare ASA is a Norway based company engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of marine ingredients such as oil, calcium and protein products. It is also involved in cooperation, participation, and ownership in the businesses engaged in related activities. The group operates in the business segment of producing salmon oil, soluble protein, calcium, and nonwater soluble protein. The brands under the company are OmeGo, ProGo, and CalGo. The firm sells products to various segments of the human nutrition market such as sports nutrition, supplements, and health foods, as well as to the market within nutrition to pet and feed industry. It generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of salmon oil internationally.