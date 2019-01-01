QQQ
Hensoldt AG is engaged in the business of providing defense and security electronics. Its product categories are Radar, IFF & Comms, Optronics, Spectrum Dominance, Avionics, and Integrated Solutions. The company operates in two segments: Sensors and Optronics, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the sensor segment. Its sensor segment provides system solutions and comprises the three divisions Radar, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) & Data Communications (COMMS), Spectrum Dominance & Airborne Solutions, and Customer Services. Its geographical segments are Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, LATAM, and other regions.


Hensoldt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hensoldt (HNSDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hensoldt (OTCPK: HNSDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hensoldt's (HNSDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hensoldt.

Q

What is the target price for Hensoldt (HNSDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hensoldt

Q

Current Stock Price for Hensoldt (HNSDF)?

A

The stock price for Hensoldt (OTCPK: HNSDF) is $16.757 last updated Mon Nov 08 2021 15:44:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hensoldt (HNSDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hensoldt.

Q

When is Hensoldt (OTCPK:HNSDF) reporting earnings?

A

Hensoldt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hensoldt (HNSDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hensoldt.

Q

What sector and industry does Hensoldt (HNSDF) operate in?

A

Hensoldt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.