Range
0.35 - 0.41
Vol / Avg.
46.2K/18.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 2.95
Mkt Cap
4.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.36
P/E
-
Shares
10.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Houston Natural Resources corp provides its customers with fresh water and to take in oil-field generated toxic water for treatment and disposal. The company's licensed reclamation plant located in the South Texas region will eliminate harmful disposal methods and reduce costs associated with oil field waste reducing environmental pollution.

Analyst Ratings

Houston Natural Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Houston Natural Resources (HNRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Houston Natural Resources (OTCPK: HNRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Houston Natural Resources's (HNRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Houston Natural Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Houston Natural Resources (HNRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Houston Natural Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Houston Natural Resources (HNRC)?

A

The stock price for Houston Natural Resources (OTCPK: HNRC) is $0.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Houston Natural Resources (HNRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Houston Natural Resources.

Q

When is Houston Natural Resources (OTCPK:HNRC) reporting earnings?

A

Houston Natural Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Houston Natural Resources (HNRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Houston Natural Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Houston Natural Resources (HNRC) operate in?

A

Houston Natural Resources is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.