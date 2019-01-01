QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd is the franchisor of Harvey Norman, a leading Australia-based retailer that sells goods from the electrical, computer, furniture, entertainment, and bedding sectors. The majority of earnings are generated in Australia, with international divisions gradually growing in significance.

Harvey Norman Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harvey Norman Hldgs (HNORY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harvey Norman Hldgs (OTCPK: HNORY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harvey Norman Hldgs's (HNORY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harvey Norman Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Harvey Norman Hldgs (HNORY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harvey Norman Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Harvey Norman Hldgs (HNORY)?

A

The stock price for Harvey Norman Hldgs (OTCPK: HNORY) is $21.41 last updated Thu Feb 18 2021 18:47:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harvey Norman Hldgs (HNORY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2018.

Q

When is Harvey Norman Hldgs (OTCPK:HNORY) reporting earnings?

A

Harvey Norman Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harvey Norman Hldgs (HNORY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harvey Norman Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Harvey Norman Hldgs (HNORY) operate in?

A

Harvey Norman Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.