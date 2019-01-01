|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Harvey Norman Hldgs (OTCPK: HNORY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Harvey Norman Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Harvey Norman Hldgs
The stock price for Harvey Norman Hldgs (OTCPK: HNORY) is $21.41 last updated Thu Feb 18 2021 18:47:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2018.
Harvey Norman Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Harvey Norman Hldgs.
Harvey Norman Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.