Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
HNO International Inc, formerly Excoin Ltd operates as a blockchain derivatives exchange. It has developed securities, futures, international financial derivatives trading systems, settlement and clearing systems, risk control systems, market systems, quantitative trading systems, user CRM systems, and social systems.

HNO Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HNO Intl (HNOI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HNO Intl (OTCPK: HNOI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HNO Intl's (HNOI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HNO Intl.

Q

What is the target price for HNO Intl (HNOI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HNO Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for HNO Intl (HNOI)?

A

The stock price for HNO Intl (OTCPK: HNOI) is $6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HNO Intl (HNOI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HNO Intl.

Q

When is HNO Intl (OTCPK:HNOI) reporting earnings?

A

HNO Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HNO Intl (HNOI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HNO Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does HNO Intl (HNOI) operate in?

A

HNO Intl is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.