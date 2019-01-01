QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.12 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/8.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
6.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
59.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Hemostemix Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its principal business activity is to develop, manufacture, and commercialize blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. The company's technology platform for developing autologous cell therapies is for the treatment of vascular diseases. The group's clinical-stage candidate, ACP-01, is an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hemostemix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hemostemix (HMTXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hemostemix (OTCQB: HMTXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hemostemix's (HMTXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hemostemix.

Q

What is the target price for Hemostemix (HMTXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hemostemix

Q

Current Stock Price for Hemostemix (HMTXF)?

A

The stock price for Hemostemix (OTCQB: HMTXF) is $0.1157 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:45:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hemostemix (HMTXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hemostemix.

Q

When is Hemostemix (OTCQB:HMTXF) reporting earnings?

A

Hemostemix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hemostemix (HMTXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hemostemix.

Q

What sector and industry does Hemostemix (HMTXF) operate in?

A

Hemostemix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.