There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Human Unitec International Inc is an International Project Financing, Development, and Asset Management Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Human Unitec Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Human Unitec Intl (HMNU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Human Unitec Intl (OTCPK: HMNU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Human Unitec Intl's (HMNU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Human Unitec Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Human Unitec Intl (HMNU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Human Unitec Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Human Unitec Intl (HMNU)?

A

The stock price for Human Unitec Intl (OTCPK: HMNU) is $0.00555 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Human Unitec Intl (HMNU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Human Unitec Intl.

Q

When is Human Unitec Intl (OTCPK:HMNU) reporting earnings?

A

Human Unitec Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Human Unitec Intl (HMNU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Human Unitec Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Human Unitec Intl (HMNU) operate in?

A

Human Unitec Intl is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.