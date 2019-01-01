QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.32/0.61%
52 Wk
46.83 - 53.47
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
28.86
Open
-
P/E
72.02
EPS
1.93
Shares
46.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
HMS Networks AB is a supplier of proprietary, patented technology for intelligent industrial communication. It develops and manufactures solutions for connecting industrial products to networks and gateways, thus enabling interconnection between various networks. The group sells products primarily in various countries including Germany, which generates most of its revenue, the USA, Japan, France, China, Sweden, Italy, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HMS Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HMS Networks (HMNKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HMS Networks (OTCPK: HMNKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HMS Networks's (HMNKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HMS Networks.

Q

What is the target price for HMS Networks (HMNKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HMS Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for HMS Networks (HMNKF)?

A

The stock price for HMS Networks (OTCPK: HMNKF) is $53.470345 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 16:43:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HMS Networks (HMNKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HMS Networks.

Q

When is HMS Networks (OTCPK:HMNKF) reporting earnings?

A

HMS Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HMS Networks (HMNKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HMS Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does HMS Networks (HMNKF) operate in?

A

HMS Networks is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.