Hemagen Diagnostics Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and markets Food and Drug Administration cleared proprietary medical diagnostic test kits and components. The company's Virgo line of Immunoassays are used to aid in the diagnosis of autoimmune and infectious diseases and acute-phase proteins. The assays utilize multiple technologies including ELISA, immunofluorescence (IFA) and hemagglutination (HA). Its products include ANA Screen ELISA 96 Test System, Rubella IgG ELISA 96 Test System, AMA IFA 48 Test System and others.