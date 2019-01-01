QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Hemagen Diagnostics Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and markets Food and Drug Administration cleared proprietary medical diagnostic test kits and components. The company's Virgo line of Immunoassays are used to aid in the diagnosis of autoimmune and infectious diseases and acute-phase proteins. The assays utilize multiple technologies including ELISA, immunofluorescence (IFA) and hemagglutination (HA). Its products include ANA Screen ELISA 96 Test System, Rubella IgG ELISA 96 Test System, AMA IFA 48 Test System and others.

Hemagen Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hemagen Diagnostics (HMGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hemagen Diagnostics (OTCEM: HMGN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hemagen Diagnostics's (HMGN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hemagen Diagnostics.

Q

What is the target price for Hemagen Diagnostics (HMGN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hemagen Diagnostics

Q

Current Stock Price for Hemagen Diagnostics (HMGN)?

A

The stock price for Hemagen Diagnostics (OTCEM: HMGN) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 15:50:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hemagen Diagnostics (HMGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hemagen Diagnostics.

Q

When is Hemagen Diagnostics (OTCEM:HMGN) reporting earnings?

A

Hemagen Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hemagen Diagnostics (HMGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hemagen Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Hemagen Diagnostics (HMGN) operate in?

A

Hemagen Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.