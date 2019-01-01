Hemisphere Energy Corp is a Canadian oil company focused on sustainable growth of its high netback, low decline conventional heavy oil assets through water and polymer flood enhanced recovery methods. It specializes in the development of conventional oil pools using enhanced oil recovery methods such as waterflood and polymer flood to maximize production and oil recovery. The company's oil assets are in southeast Alberta, Canada and are 100% owned and operated by Hemisphere. It is developing two significantly sized oil pools in its core area of Atlee Buffalo.