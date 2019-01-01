QQQ
Range
1.02 - 1.06
Vol / Avg.
43.1K/114.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 1.15
Mkt Cap
93.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.06
P/E
157.86
EPS
0.03
Shares
90.6M
Outstanding
Hemisphere Energy Corp is a Canadian oil company focused on sustainable growth of its high netback, low decline conventional heavy oil assets through water and polymer flood enhanced recovery methods. It specializes in the development of conventional oil pools using enhanced oil recovery methods such as waterflood and polymer flood to maximize production and oil recovery. The company's oil assets are in southeast Alberta, Canada and are 100% owned and operated by Hemisphere. It is developing two significantly sized oil pools in its core area of Atlee Buffalo.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hemisphere Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hemisphere Energy (HMENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hemisphere Energy (OTCQX: HMENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hemisphere Energy's (HMENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hemisphere Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Hemisphere Energy (HMENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hemisphere Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Hemisphere Energy (HMENF)?

A

The stock price for Hemisphere Energy (OTCQX: HMENF) is $1.0299 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hemisphere Energy (HMENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hemisphere Energy.

Q

When is Hemisphere Energy (OTCQX:HMENF) reporting earnings?

A

Hemisphere Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hemisphere Energy (HMENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hemisphere Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Hemisphere Energy (HMENF) operate in?

A

Hemisphere Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.