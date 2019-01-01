QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.27/2.90%
52 Wk
7.99 - 9.69
Mkt Cap
107.6M
Payout Ratio
26.77
Open
-
P/E
9.21
EPS
0.34
Shares
11.7M
Outstanding
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India. The company operates in various geographical markets including Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India in which it derives majority revenue in the United States and Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

Hammond Power Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hammond Power Solns (HMDPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hammond Power Solns (OTCPK: HMDPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hammond Power Solns's (HMDPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hammond Power Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Hammond Power Solns (HMDPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hammond Power Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Hammond Power Solns (HMDPF)?

A

The stock price for Hammond Power Solns (OTCPK: HMDPF) is $9.1626 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 16:57:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hammond Power Solns (HMDPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2018.

Q

When is Hammond Power Solns (OTCPK:HMDPF) reporting earnings?

A

Hammond Power Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hammond Power Solns (HMDPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hammond Power Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Hammond Power Solns (HMDPF) operate in?

A

Hammond Power Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.