HUMBL Inc is a platform being developed to seamlessly connect consumers and merchants in the digital economy, across its HUMBL Marketplace; HUMBL Pay; HUMBL Financial; and HUMBL Ticketing divisions. HUMBL Mobile Applications will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into reduced clicks for the customer. HUMBL Marketplace was developed to connect customers and merchants online, in improved commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs. HUMBL Financial has developed new software and algorithms for the digital asset trading markets, which are new to the market for blockchain technologies, and will also offer other credit, lending, and financial services.