Range
0.1 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
15.3M/12M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 6.64
Mkt Cap
109.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
-1.12
Shares
974.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
HUMBL Inc is a platform being developed to seamlessly connect consumers and merchants in the digital economy, across its HUMBL Marketplace; HUMBL Pay; HUMBL Financial; and HUMBL Ticketing divisions. HUMBL Mobile Applications will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into reduced clicks for the customer. HUMBL Marketplace was developed to connect customers and merchants online, in improved commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs. HUMBL Financial has developed new software and algorithms for the digital asset trading markets, which are new to the market for blockchain technologies, and will also offer other credit, lending, and financial services.

HUMBL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HUMBL (HMBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HUMBL (OTCQB: HMBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HUMBL's (HMBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HUMBL.

Q

What is the target price for HUMBL (HMBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HUMBL

Q

Current Stock Price for HUMBL (HMBL)?

A

The stock price for HUMBL (OTCQB: HMBL) is $0.112 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HUMBL (HMBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HUMBL.

Q

When is HUMBL (OTCQB:HMBL) reporting earnings?

A

HUMBL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HUMBL (HMBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HUMBL.

Q

What sector and industry does HUMBL (HMBL) operate in?

A

HUMBL is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.