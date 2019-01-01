QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Hellenic Telecommunication Organization is a telecommunications company that offers Internet access services, TV services, broadband, fixed-line services, and mobile telecommunication. The company is organized into four segments: OTE, Cosmote Group, Telekom Romania, and Telekom Romania Mobile. The company generates most of its revenue from the OTE segment which provides information and communication technology services in Greece. The company earns most of its revenue in Greece and the rest in Romania.

OTE Questions & Answers

How do I buy OTE (HLTOF) stock?

You can purchase shares of OTE (OTCPK: HLTOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are OTE's (HLTOF) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for OTE.

What is the target price for OTE (HLTOF) stock?

There is no analysis for OTE

Current Stock Price for OTE (HLTOF)?

The stock price for OTE (OTCPK: HLTOF) is $18.75 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 19:43:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does OTE (HLTOF) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for OTE.

When is OTE (OTCPK:HLTOF) reporting earnings?

OTE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is OTE (HLTOF) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for OTE.

What sector and industry does OTE (HLTOF) operate in?

OTE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.