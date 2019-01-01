Hilton Food Group PLC is engaged in the specialist retail meat-packing business supplying international food retailers in European and Australia countries. Its business comprises the following operating segments, namely Western Europe, Central Europe, and Australasia. Western Europe, this operating segment covers the businesses in the UK, Ireland, Holland, Sweden, and Denmark. The Central Europe segment is engaged in meatpacking business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies to customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics. Australasia segment includes a joint venture with Woolworths.