Hilliard Corp is an engineering company. It manufactures automobile components. The company produces oil reclaiming, purifying and filtering equipment and systems, cartridges and pneumatic engine starters, intermittent drive assemblies, electric brakes, motion control clutches, drivetrains, and industrial brakes etc.

Hilliard Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hilliard (HLRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hilliard (OTCEM: HLRD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hilliard's (HLRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hilliard.

Q

What is the target price for Hilliard (HLRD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hilliard

Q

Current Stock Price for Hilliard (HLRD)?

A

The stock price for Hilliard (OTCEM: HLRD) is $500 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 18:13:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hilliard (HLRD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Hilliard (OTCEM:HLRD) reporting earnings?

A

Hilliard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hilliard (HLRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hilliard.

Q

What sector and industry does Hilliard (HLRD) operate in?

A

Hilliard is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.