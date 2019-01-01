|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hilliard (OTCEM: HLRD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hilliard.
There is no analysis for Hilliard
The stock price for Hilliard (OTCEM: HLRD) is $500 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 18:13:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.
Hilliard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hilliard.
Hilliard is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.