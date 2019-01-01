Hellenic Petroleum Holdings Societe Anonyme, formerly Hellenic Petroleum SA is an energy group based out of Southeast Europe, with activities across the energy value chain. With operations in multiple countries, Hellenic's primary business consists of refining a host of petroleum products. The group owns majority of the refineries in Greece in addition to operating a network of retail stations. Business in the region also encompass liquefied petroleum gas, industrial, aviation and marine fuels, and lubricants. The group's portfolio includes a partial stake in an international joint venture for exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Greece. Other operations include petrochemical production and inclusion in power generation and trading activities.