Hang Lung Properties is a property investor and mainly holds commercial properties in Hong Kong and China. Rental income accounts for the majority of operating profit with mainland China a larger contributor as investment properties are progressively completed, relative to Hong Kong. The balance of the group's income is derived from property development in Hong Kong. In China, the company's exposure is almost entirely in retail, office and hotels. Its properties are spread mostly across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. As such, investors view the company as a proxy for China's overall retail growth. The company is 59% owned by Hang Lung Group and is led by Ronnie Chan, who has been the company's chairman since 1991.