QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.44 - 10.95
Vol / Avg.
58.1K/98K
Div / Yield
0.5/4.79%
52 Wk
9.55 - 14.5
Mkt Cap
9.4B
Payout Ratio
89.53
Open
10.95
P/E
18.96
EPS
0
Shares
899.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Hang Lung Properties is a property investor and mainly holds commercial properties in Hong Kong and China. Rental income accounts for the majority of operating profit with mainland China a larger contributor as investment properties are progressively completed, relative to Hong Kong. The balance of the group's income is derived from property development in Hong Kong. In China, the company's exposure is almost entirely in retail, office and hotels. Its properties are spread mostly across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. As such, investors view the company as a proxy for China's overall retail growth. The company is 59% owned by Hang Lung Group and is led by Ronnie Chan, who has been the company's chairman since 1991.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hang Lung Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hang Lung Properties (OTCPK: HLPPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hang Lung Properties's (HLPPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hang Lung Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hang Lung Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)?

A

The stock price for Hang Lung Properties (OTCPK: HLPPY) is $10.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.

Q

When is Hang Lung Properties (OTCPK:HLPPY) reporting earnings?

A

Hang Lung Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hang Lung Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY) operate in?

A

Hang Lung Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.