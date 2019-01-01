ñol

Haleon
(OTCGM:HLNCF)
$3.7215
0.0215[0.58%]
Last update: 11:48AM

Haleon (OTC:HLNCF), Quotes and News Summary

Haleon (OTC: HLNCF)

Haleon PLC is a consumer healthcare company and provides personal healthcare products. The group conducts business internationally across five consumer healthcare categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, VMS, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and Other. Its reportable and geographical segments includes North America; Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America (EMEA and LatAm) and Asia Pacific (APAC).
Haleon Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Haleon (HLNCF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Haleon (OTCGM: HLNCF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Haleon's (HLNCF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Haleon.

Q
What is the target price for Haleon (HLNCF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Haleon

Q
Current Stock Price for Haleon (HLNCF)?
A

The stock price for Haleon (OTCGM: HLNCF) is $3.721542 last updated Today at August 4, 2022, 3:48 PM UTC.

Q
Does Haleon (HLNCF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Haleon.

Q
When is Haleon (OTCGM:HLNCF) reporting earnings?
A

Haleon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Haleon (HLNCF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Haleon.

Q
What sector and industry does Haleon (HLNCF) operate in?
A

Haleon is in the Healthcare sector and Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.